Travis Head makes big statement on IPL 2026 no-handshake with Virat Kohli, says 'there’s nothing to patch'

Travis Head broke his silence on the IPL 2026 no-handshake with Virat Kohli, saying 'there’s nothing to patch' and calling it part of cricket. He also said his wife faced online abuse but handled it well.

The controversy happened after Sunrisers Hyderabad played Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, earlier this season.

What Head said about the Kohli incident

Travis Head of Australia, who played for SRH in the 2026 Indian Premier League, talked about the widely shared incident in which Virat Kohli passed him during post-match greetings without shaking hands. Speaking to Code Sports on Friday, Head downplayed the issue. 'I don't think there's anything to patch over,' he said. 'That’s just what it is. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected,' he added.

Head remained silent about their conversation during the match. TV footage indicated a brief exchange between the two while Kohli was batting. Post-game, cameras captured Kohli seemingly bypassing Head without a handshake, leading to speculation of tension between the players.

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Head’s wife faces online abuse

The incident resulted in social media abuse targeted at Jessica Davies, Head's wife, which she described as emotionally draining for her family. Head acknowledged the issue, noting that handling public scrutiny is part of being in professional sports. 'I believe Jessica and I have a fantastic viewpoint.

'I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff, and that's the world we live in,' he expressed. 'It was more of a family issue that spread to other family members who don't often see that kind of stuff.' In a few days, everyone forgets about it. She did a great job managing it,' Head said.