Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United face Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the competition.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat to Burnley. They make their first-ever trip to Prenton Park, who go into the game off the back of an upset against Watford.

When and where to watch Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United

Where and when is the Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup match being played?

The Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup match will be played on January 26, 2020, at Prenton Park.

What time does the Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup match begin?

The Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup live telecast will be on Sony ESPN in India.

How and where to watch online Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup live streaming?

The Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United, FA Cup live stream will be available on Sony Liv app and in India for premium users.

Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs

Tranmere: Davies; Caprice, Nelson, Monthe, Ridehalgh; Danns, Perkins; Morris, Jennings, Taylor; Mullin

Man Utd: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Garner, Matic; Chong, Lingard, Gomes; Greenwood