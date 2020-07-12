Tottenham vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, TOT v ARS Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Tottenham Hotspurs faces Arsenal in the Premier League in a much-awaited clash between the two sides.

While the much-anticipated London Derby is expected to be high-flying, both sides will be eyeing for all 3 points.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Spurs

Where and when is the Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League match will be played on July 12, 2020, at New White Heart Lane.

What time does the Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League match begin?

The Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League match will begin at 09:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Spurs, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Arsenal vs Spurs: Predicted Starting XIs

Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

DREAM11: Emiliano Martinez, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Granit, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Harry Kane and Heung