Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Tottenham Hotspur will host Olympiacos and will be looking to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho - who got his tenure as Spurs boss - will be eyeing to win the Champions League yet again.

When and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos

Where and when is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League match being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League live streaming?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos: Predicted Starting XIs

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Ndombele; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane

Olympiacos possible starting lineup: Sa; Gaspar, Semedo, Papadopoulos, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Camara, Valbuena; Podence, Guerrero, Soudani