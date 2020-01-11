Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head to Head

Top-ranked team Liverpool visit Tottenham Hotspur looking to secure the best-ever start in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.

The 20th victory from their 21st game of the campaign would secure that remarkable feat.

However, they come up against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, who has spoiled the Liverpool party on more than one occasion in the past.

When and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match being played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live streaming?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Son, Lucas

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.