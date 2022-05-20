Torino vs Roma, Serie A: Live streaming, TOR vs ROM Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Torino vs Roma

Roma will be looking to secure a Europa League finish when they face Torino in their 2021-22 domestic campaign on Friday night.

The Jose Mourinho side is currently sitting on the sixth spot in the points table and is one point clear of the seventh-placed Fiorentina.

As far as Torino is concerned, they occupy the 10th position having collected 50 points from their 37 league matches this term.

When and where to watch Torino vs Roma

Where and when is the Torino vs Roma, Serie A match being played?

The Torino vs Roma, Serie A match will be played on May 21, 2022, at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

What time does the Torino vs Roma, Serie A match begin?

The Torino vs Roma, Serie A match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday (Friday night).

Where to watch Torino vs Roma, Serie A live in India (TV channels)?

The Torino vs Roma, Serie A live match will be telecasted on Vh1 in India.

How and where to watch online Torino vs Roma, Serie A live streaming?

The Torino vs Roma, Serie A final live telecast will be available online on Voot Select and JioTV in India.

Torino vs Roma: Predicted Starting XIs

Roma: Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Cristante, Perez, Spinazzola; Shomurodov; Pellegrini, Abraham

Torino: Berisha; Izzo, Zima, Rodriguez; Aina, Lukic, Ricci, Vojvoda; Praet, Belotti, Brekalo