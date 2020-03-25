Top sports news: Virushka request citizens to stay at home amid COVID-19, Glenn Maxwell opens up about depression & more

In Wednesday's top Sports News (March 25, 2020), the coronavirus outbreak continues effect on sporting events as all bilateral cricket series have been called off, other sporting events like Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year.

Sports personalities are requesting people to stay indoors after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Just needed a break': Glenn Maxwell opens up about battle with depression during 2019 World Cup

Battling depression is not easy and when Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell went through it, many fans wanted to know what exactly went wrong. The 31-year-old player on Wednesday opened up on his struggles with mental health.

He said that he was hoping he had broken his arm during the 2019 World Cup so that he could get a break.

2. It's a plea to everyone: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma request citizens to stay at home during nationwide lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak is causing a serious threat to life and Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide 21-days lockdown. As the nation goes under lockdown, celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday requested citizens to stay at home.

In a 51-second-long video uploaded on social media, Virat Kohli along with actor Anushka can be seen urging people to remain indoors and follow social distancing.

3. Coronavirus: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and ISL club Mumbai City FC change their logos in support of 21 days lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak has caused clubs, franchises and sports bodies to help spread the information of the importance of staying indoors.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) and Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC have changed their logos to tell people to start social-distancing and avoid traveling.

4. WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's video featuring wife Ayesha gets hilarious response by David Warner

As the world goes under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, al sporting events have come to a halt. Making the most of the self-isolation, India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious video on social media to keep fans entertained.

In the video featuring wife Ayesha, Dhawan is seen doing household chores as per the instructions of Ayesha. Dhawan’s post read: “Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan”.

5. 'Let’s fight this together': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lists Do’s and Don’ts amid coronavirus threat - Watch video

As the coronavirus outbreak impacts India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganguly, in a video, shared a message on social media and listed a few do’s and don’ts for people. He asked everyone to follow the directives of the government and wants them to be sensible and stay at home.