Top sports news: Team India beat New Zealand in Auckland, Coco Gauff causing another upset in Aus Open and more

In Friday's top Sports News (January 24, 2020), we have Team India beat New Zealand in the first T20I match at the Eden Park in Auckland.

With this win, the 'Men In Blue' have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In Tennis, Coco Gauff caused yet another upset in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open. The 15-year-old knocked out Osaka in straight sets to progress to the next round of the competition.

Earlier in the day, Serena William crashed out of the Australian Open after facing a shocking defeat in the hands of China's Wang Qiang.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's heroics help India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in Auckland T20I

Team India cruised to a 6-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I match at the Eden Park on Friday. In chase of a target score of 204, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (7) in the second over of the match with Mitchell Santner provided his side with an early breakthrough.

Iyer finished the game off in style with a huge six and stayed unbeaten on 58 with Pandey also staying not-out on 14 runs.

2. Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff knocks out title-holder Naomi Osaka

American prodigy Coco Gauff caused yet another upset today and cruised to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open. The 15-year-old outclassed the defending champion, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets to secure her spot in the next round.

Unseeded Coco defeated the third seed Japanse 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the tournament.

3. Happy to see Anita is doing well: Rafael Nadal meets ball-girl and family after accidentally hitting her

After Rafael Nadal's video of consoling a ball-girl after he accidentally hit her head went viral, a sweet gesture by the Spanish tennis maestro is grabbing attention. The 33-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo with the kid named Anita.

The tennis player had earlier rushed over to console her and gave a kiss on her forehead.

4. I am on other side of my career: Sunil Chhetri not sure when he is 'going to stop' playing

From playing 115 matches to scoring 72 goals for India, Sunil Chhetri is in the twilight of his career. The 35-year-old has been the face of Indian football for close to a decade. He has been the country’s all-time leading goal-scorer and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football.

The skipper admits that he does not have much time as he tries to guide the team to the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

5. Tokyo 2020: Indian table tennis teams a win away from securing maiden Olympic berths

The Indian table tennis teams are just a win away from securing their maiden Olympic berths. India has never made it as a team in Olympic history. The men and women had recorded victories against Luxembourg and Sweden respectively in the Team Qualifier on Thursday and a quarterfinal finish will ensure qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.