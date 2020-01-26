Top sports news: Team India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets, Djokovic cruises to quarter-finals of Aus Open and more

Here are the top stories of January 26, 2020 at 6 pm.

In Sunday's top Sports News (January 26, 2020), we have Team India beat New Zealand in the second T20I match at the Eden Park in Auckland.

With this win, the 'Men In Blue' have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In Tennis, Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round of the ongoing Australia Open.

Later in the day, Swiss star Roger Federer will face Marton Fucsovics in the competition.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer shine with bat as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I

India cruised to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I match at Eden Park on Sunday. In chase of a target score of 133, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the very first over of the innings as Tim Southee gave the Kiwis an early breakthrough.

KL played an unbeaten innings of 57 runs off 50 deliveries which took the visitors over the finishing line with 15 balls to spare.

2. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic knocks out Diego Schwartzman to reach quarter-finals

Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round of the ongoing Australia Open. The world number two completely overpowered his Argentine opponent and secured the match in straight sets. Later in the day, Swiss star Roger Federer will face Marton Fucsovics in the competition.

3. Republic Day 2020: Indian sports stars feel 'immense pride' as they extend their wishes

On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect, declaring the nation a "sovereign democratic republic. The whole nation has got together to celebrate its 71st Republic Day.

4. MS Dhoni's retirement will be 'sooner or later', says Kapil Dev

Will he come back after the Indian Premier League, is he hanging his boots? All these questions revolve when you hear the name, MS Dhoni. Since BCCI released their central contract list, seeing Dhoni's name missing sparked new rumours of his retirement.

5. WATCH: Martin Guptill calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'G****' on live TV after NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

After India's 7-wicket win over New Zealand today, a certain incident took place at the end of the match which received a lot of attention.

The entire fiasco happened when New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was having a conversation with his former Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma when the Kiwi cricketer amusingly swore at Yuzvendra Chahal in Hindi without having a clue that the Indian spinner had a mic on him.