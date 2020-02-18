Top sports news: Shoaib Akhtar bats for India-Pakistan bilateral series; another Kambala runner breaks record

In Tuesday's top Sports News (February 18, 2020), after Srinivasa Gowda created a buzz on social media and was compared to Usain Bolt, another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty has now broken his record.

While Gowda completed 100m in 9.55 seconds, Shetty recorded 143m in just 13.68 seconds which means he covered 100m in 9.51 seconds.

In cricket, Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years.

The iconic moment when Tendulkar was lifted on the shoulders by his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011 got him the prestigious award.

Also in cricket, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is vouching for the resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties.

1. Even boss had to wait 6 World Cups to be lifted by teammates: Cricketers wish Sachin Tendulkar on winning Laureus Award

One of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket will always be when Sachin Tendulkar was lifted on the shoulders by his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011.

The moment has now been voted as the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years. With the help of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge as the winner.

2. 100m in 9.51 seconds: Another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty breaks India’s ‘Usain Bolt’ buffalo jockey's record

An Indian buffalo jockey Srinivasa Gowda created a buzz on social media after he completed 100m in 9.55 seconds - a feat that many compared him with Usain Bolt.

However, now Gowda's record has been broken by another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty. The man recorded 143m in just 13.68 seconds which means he covered 100m in 9.51 seconds.

3. 'We are one of the best hospitable nations': Shoaib Akhtar bats for India-Pakistan bilateral series

Former cricketers namely Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi said that cricket matches between the two countries will be better for the game as a whole while Chetan Chauhan believes the series can't resume keeping the current relations between the two countries in mind.

Now voicing his opinion on the same is former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who is vouching for the resumption of India-Pakistan cricketing ties.

4. Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav's 3 wickets helps India in thrilling two-run win over West Indies in warm-up game

In preparation for the ICC women's T20 World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team defeated West Indies by a thrilling two-runs in a low-scoring warm-up match on Tuesday.

Electing to bat, India posted a low score of 107 for the fall of eight wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. However, thanks to Spinner Poonam Yadav's three wickets, they restricted Windies to 105 for seven.

5. Virat Kohli thanks fans after becoming first Indian to reach 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Virat Kohli has now become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram.

As far as other Indian celebrities with the most number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is second on the list with 49.9 followers. Deepika Padukone is on the third place with 44.1 followers.