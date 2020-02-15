Top sports news: Rijiju backs Srinivasa's trail who 'broke' Bolt's record, City to have their PL points deducted & more

Here are the top stories of February 14, 2020.

In Saturday's top Cricket News (February 15, 2020), we have Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda stunned the world when he ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala.

Since then, a lot of developments happened on finally Rijiju confirmed on Saturday (February 15) that the Kambala jockey will reach at the SAI center on Monday (February 17).

In football, the raging English champions, Man City, are now set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL) and even be forced to play in League Two ( the third tier of the English league).

Let's take a look at the top five Cricket news in detail below:

1. Karnataka man 'breaks' Usain Bolt's 100m sprint record; trial by SAI coaches soon, says Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda stunned the world when he ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala. His blistering pace has now left people drawing comparisons with the former Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt.

2. Premier League set to deduct points from Man City, may force them to play in League Two: Report

Manchester City have been banned for two years from taking part in any European competitions by the Uefa on Friday (February 14). However, according to the latest reports, the raging English champions are now set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL).

3. 'BCCI has a policy': Former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's retirement speculations

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla has backed MS Dhoni and claimed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and its totally up to him when he decides to hang up his boots.

4. This is how Man City's ban from European competitions revitalises Man Utd, Spurs' Champions League hopes

The Uefa on Friday (February 14) banned Manchester City for two years from taking part in any European competitions and also fined them €30m (£25m) for breaking the financial fair play rules and misleading the investigating body by providing them with false information. So according to that, Man City - who are very likely to finish in the top four this season in the Premier League - will be giving up their spot in next season's Champions League.

5. IPL 2020: RCB gets hilariously trolled by Jasprit Bumrah on social media over new logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launched its new logo for the 2020 edition of the tournament on Friday (February 14). RCB received mixed reactions on social media regarding their new logo since then with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also getting involved.