Top sports news: Rijiju backs Srinivasa's trail who 'broke' Bolt's record, City to have their PL points deducted & more

Headlines

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

HomeSports

Sports

Top sports news: Rijiju backs Srinivasa's trail who 'broke' Bolt's record, City to have their PL points deducted & more

Here are the top stories of February 14, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 07:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Saturday's top Cricket News (February 15, 2020), we have Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda stunned the world when he ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala.

Since then, a lot of developments happened on finally Rijiju confirmed on Saturday (February 15) that the Kambala jockey will reach at the SAI center on Monday (February 17).

In football, the raging English champions, Man City, are now set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL) and even be forced to play in League Two ( the third tier of the English league).

Let's take a look at the top five Cricket news in detail below:

1. Karnataka man 'breaks' Usain Bolt's 100m sprint record; trial by SAI coaches soon, says Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda stunned the world when he ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds at traditional buffalo race Kambala. His blistering pace has now left people drawing comparisons with the former Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt.

2. Premier League set to deduct points from Man City, may force them to play in League Two: Report

Manchester City have been banned for two years from taking part in any European competitions by the Uefa on Friday (February 14). However, according to the latest reports, the raging English champions are now set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL).

3. 'BCCI has a policy': Former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla gives his verdict on MS Dhoni's retirement speculations

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla has backed MS Dhoni and claimed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and its totally up to him when he decides to hang up his boots.

4. This is how Man City's ban from European competitions revitalises Man Utd, Spurs' Champions League hopes

The Uefa on Friday (February 14) banned Manchester City for two years from taking part in any European competitions and also fined them €30m (£25m) for breaking the financial fair play rules and misleading the investigating body by providing them with false information. So according to that, Man City - who are very likely to finish in the top four this season in the Premier League - will be giving up their spot in next season's Champions League.

5. IPL 2020: RCB gets hilariously trolled by Jasprit Bumrah on social media over new logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launched its new logo for the 2020 edition of the tournament on Friday (February 14). RCB received mixed reactions on social media regarding their new logo since then with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also getting involved.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reads script, operates mobile in the house? clip from live footage leaves netizens puzzled

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Dharmendra breaks silence on lip-lock scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘There is no age for…’

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE