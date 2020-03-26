Top sports news: PV Sindhu donates to Telangana, AP relief fund, Harbhajan Singh angry over mob attacking police & more

Sports
Here are the top stories of March 26, 2020.
In Thursday's top Sports News (March 26, 2020), the coronavirus outbreak has caused all sporting events to come to a halt. Other sporting events like Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year.
Sports personalities are requesting people to stay indoors after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
Trying to help battle the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund.
Sindhu tweeted about the same and wrote: "I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19".
3. 'Would have closed my eyes batting against you': Chahal tells Kevin Pietersen about his 1st Test wicket, gets trolled
The outbreak of the coronavirus has surely kept all the cricketers indoor, but they are making the most of it as the have self-quarantined. Recently former England skipper Kevin Pietersen trolled Indian spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, for his bowling.
The incident took place when Pietersen was doing an Instagram live with batsman Rohit Sharma. Chahal posted a comment on the chat, saying, "KP, you are my first test wicket".
4. 'Cannot wait forever': Mithali Raj wants BCCI to start Women’s IPL by next year
Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj wants BCCI to not wait any longer and start the women’s IPL. She urged the board to make it happen by next year on a smaller scale before gradually developing it.
“I personally feel they should start a women’s IPL by next year, even if it’s on a slightly smaller scale and with some changes in rules, such as, say, have five to six foreign players in the first edition instead of four as is the case with the men’s IPL,” Raj told ESPNCricinfo.
5. Despite cancellation threat looming over IPL 2020, England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues preparations
With the coronavirus impacting all sporting events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 got postponed to April 15, however, there are high chances of it getting canceled.
Despite the threat of cancellation looming over the cash-rich tournament, England all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to train for the 13th season. “At the moment my next competitive cricket is going to be in the IPL,” Stokes, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018, told the BBC.