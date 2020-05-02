Top sports news: MSK Prasad reveals reason behind Dhoni's IND exclusion, ICA raises Rs 39 lakh for ex players & more

Here are the top stories of May 2, 2020.

In Saturday's top Sports News (May 2, 2020), we have former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad expressing his thoughts on how MS Dhoni himself wanted some time away from the game which is why the board moved on.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection.

On this day back in 2010, Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a T20I century.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'I do not become dependent on him but...': Rishabh Pant reveals MS Dhoni's influence on his career

Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant has revealed how MS Dhoni is like a mentor to him and the former skipper always helps him on and off the field.

2. 'Most memorable moments for me': Suresh Raina on his maiden T20I century for India

Indian batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer ever to smash a T20I century today against South Africa, back in 2010.

3. 'It is going to take longer than what people might assume': Ashwin on resuming cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how he doesn't want a post-coronavirus world that is more eager organising T20 leagues at the cost of international cricket.

4. 'Mahi didn’t want to play': Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad finally opens up about MS Dhoni's Team India exclusion

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad expressed his thoughts on how Mahi himself wanted some time away from the game which is why the board moved on.

5. Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar help ICA raise Rs 39 lakh for former players amid COVID-19 lockdown

Former greats like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar have extended their hand in support to Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) initiative to provide financial help towards 30 needy players amid coronavirus lockdown, said its president Ashok Malhotra.