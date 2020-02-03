Top sports news: Mayank Agarwal named replacement for injured Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul reaches second spot in T20 rankings

In Monday's top Sports News (February 3, 2020), Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury.

As for the T20I series, after the clean sweep, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma reach new heights in the Men's T20I Batting rankings.

In hockey, Manpreet Singh to lead 24-member team India against world No 1 Belgium in the FIH Pro League.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. India vs New Zealand: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for ODI series

Rohit Sharma had sustained a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday. According to PTI, a BCCI source stated, "Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury".

The uncapped Mayank Agarwal has been roped in as he replacement, Cricket Addictor reported.

2. ICC T20 Rankings: Indian openers shine as KL Rahul reaches second spot, Rohit Sharma enters top 10

In-form KL Rahul has jumped four spots and has been placed second below Pakistan's Babar Azam with 823 points. Rohit Sharma too has jumped three positions to enter the top 10. He is sitting behind Virat Kohli with 662 points.

3. FIH Pro League: Manpreet Singh to lead 24-member team India against world No 1 Belgium

The Indian hockey team will be led by Manpreet Singh for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against world no.1 Belgium.

A 24-member team which was announced on Monday also includes lone newcomer Raj Kumar Pal. Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain in the matches which will take place on February 8 and 9 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

4. Can #DelhiCapitals win their maiden trophy? Hopeful fans share memes ahead of Indian Premier League 2020

Delhi Capitals fans specifically are full of optimism and have taken to Twitter ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 to show their support.

The Delhi IPL franchise have players namely Kagiso Rbada, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the team and have added firepower of Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Hetmeyer and Jason Roy.

5. Stuart Broad's reply to ICC's 'remember who bowled the most expensive over in T20I history' is hilarious

International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared an image of Shivam Dube on their social media handle and wrote, "6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 = 34 runs. Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history today! Do you remember the first?"

English bowler Stuart Broad was soon to reply.