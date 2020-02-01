Top sports news: Kenin beats Muguruza to lift Aus Open title, Team India fined by ICC and more

In Saturday's top Sports News (February 1, 2020), we have Sofia Kenin registered a thrilling comeback to become the youngest Australian Open women's singles winner in 12 years.

In cricket, ICC fined Team India for their slow over-rate during the 4th T20I in Wellington against New Zealand.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also provided an update over Hardik Pandya's injury recovery on Saturday ahead of India's Test series opener against New Zealand.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Aus Open Final: Sofia Kenin becomes youngest Australian Open women's singles winner in 12 years

Sofia Kenin completed a memorable comeback to defeat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of the Australian Open on Saturday. The 21-year-old registered her win by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to secure her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title.

2. NZ vs IND: ICC fines India 40% match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in Wellington T20I

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Team India 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth T20I match in Wellington against New Zealand.

As per Article 2.22 under the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players will be fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

3. NZ vs IND: BCCI provides update on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have provided an update over Hardik Pandya's injury recovery on ahead of India's Test series opener against New Zealand.

4. 'You could use mute option': This is why Jasprit Bumrah fans are brutally trolling Sanjay Majrekar on Twitter

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was once again put to the sword by fans for his recent comments on Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on social media. In the super-over, the BlackCaps came out and hoisted a target score of 18 runs batting first from Bumrah's six deliveries.

5. WATCH: Virat Kohli fan invades pitch to meet him during NZ vs IND Wellington T20I

Team India defeated New Zealand after yet another nail baiting super over in the fourth T20I match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

However, something else too caught everyone's attention during the match when a die-hard Virat Kohli fan invaded the pitch and forced an unwanted stoppage in play.