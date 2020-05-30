Top sports news: Ishant Sharma sheds light on him mimicking Steve Smith, Uthappa names 'next MS Dhoni' for India & more

Here are the top stories of May 30, 2020.

In Saturday's top Sports News (May 30, 2020), we have ECB appealing to the ICC for allowing coronavirus player substitutions during its forthcoming test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

Ishant Sharma has finally opened up about why he mimicked Steve Smith during India's Test match against Australia at Bengaluru back in 2017.

1. ECB wants ICC to allow COVID-19 substitutes during upcoming Test series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appealed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for allowing coronavirus player substitutions during its forthcoming test series against West Indies and Pakistan, an ECB official confirmed.

2. 'I'm extremely excited and he's the one': Robin Uthappa names 'next MS Dhoni' for Team India

Veteran Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has expressed his thoughts on who might be the next person to carry forward MS Dhoni's legacy as Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman for years come.

3. Ishant Sharma finally reveals real reason behind him mimicking Steve Smith during IND-AUS Bengaluru Test

How can anyone forget the iconic incident of Ishant Sharma mimicking Steve Smith during India's Test match against Australia at Bengaluru back in 2017?

4. 'Am I next?' Tennis sensation Coco Gauff concerned after George Floyd's death - Watch

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff has expressed her thoughts on the recent killings of African-Americans in the United States.

5. May be cancel T20 World Cup this year amid COVID-19 outbreak: MCC head Sangakkara

Talking about the uncertain future of T20 World Cup amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has expressed thoughts on how the point of focus right now should be the virus and on nothing else.