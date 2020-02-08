Top sports news: India face disappointing loss in 2nd ODI in Auckland, Moin Khan heaps praise over Indian cricket & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (February 8, 2020), we have New Zealand defeating India in the second ODI match at Eden Park.

With this win, the BlackCaps have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Indian women's badminton team have withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships.

India had announced a second-string women squad for the championships after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu had decided to skip the event so as to focus on Olympic qualification.

Let's take a look at the top five sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: Kyle Jamieson stars as New Zealand beat India by 22-run in Auckland ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead

New Zealand cruised to a series-clinching 22-run win over Team India in the second ODI match at the Eden Park in Auckland today. Pacer Kyle Jamieson (2/42 and 25 off 24 balls) also picked up the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance on his debut.

2. Badminton Asian Championships: Indian women's team withdraws citing Coronavirus threat, men's team traveling to Manila

The Indian women's badminton team have withdrawn from the upcoming Badminton Asian Championships starting next week in Manila citing unforeseen ‘health hazard apprehension’. The men’s team, however, will be taking part in the competition and will leave for Manila on February midnight.

3. 'We miss you MSD thala': Calls for MS Dhoni comeback on Twitter after India's failed run-chase in Auckland ODI

While India went down against the Kiwis, the name of MS Dhoni started trending over on Twitter. India's top and middle-order failed to deliver with the bat again during the Auckland ODI as fans took to social media to express their thoughts on how this team needed its best finisher.

4. 'What Sourav Ganguly started, MS Dhoni continued': Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan praises Indian cricket, Kohli

Seeing the improvement in Indian cricket, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan heaps praises the players and even says that Kohli can break many records in the future.

5. 'What's Kedar Jadhav's role & contribution in this team?': Twitterati bash India's poor batting display in 2nd ODI loss

Ravindra Jadeja (55 off 73 balls) along with Navdeep Saini (45 off 49 balls) knitted together a 76-run partnership ended in vain as India were all-out for 251. Tim Southee despite running temperature (2/41 in 10 overs) was brilliant with the new ball as his incutter got rid of Virat Kohli but it was poor shot selection from a set Shreyas Iyer (52) and Kedar Jadhav (9) in the middle overs did cost India dearly after the inexperienced pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw had a second successive poor day.