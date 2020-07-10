Top sports news: Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar, Twitterati relive MS Dhoni's last appearance for India & more

In Friday's top Sports News (July 10, 2020), we have the cricket fraternity wishing former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on his 71st birthday.

Gavaskar, popular also known by the name of 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', was a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side.

On this day a year ago, Team India got knocked of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 by New Zealand in the semi-final.

This also marks the one-year mark since former Indian skipper MS Dhoni last took part in an official cricket match.

1. From VVS Laxman to Suresh Raina: Cricket fraternity wishes Happy Birthday to Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday as wishes for poured in for one of cricket's evergreen personalities.

2. Champions League quarter-final draw: Teams, fixtures, match dates, details

The UEFA Champions League draw for the quarter-final and semi-final took place with details about the final also got revealed.

3. ISL: ATK and Mohun Bagan to be known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC from next season

ATK and Mohun Bagan from now on will be known by the name of ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the club announced.

4. 'Run-out that ruined hopes of 1.3B people': Twitterati relive MS Dhoni's last appearance for India in World Cup 2019

It was on this day back in 2019, when New Zealand ended Team India's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester.

5. MCA honours Sunil Gavaskar with special gift on his 71st birthday

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), in their bid to present Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday with special honour.