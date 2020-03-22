Top sports news: Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies, Rohit Sharma says Earth has found a way to heal & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (March 22, 2020), we have Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passing away after contracting COVID-19.

The 76-year-old was admitted to the hospital by his son Fernando Sanz earlier this week with coronavirus-like symptoms.

As entire India goes under unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', the cricket fraternity took to social media and lauded Primer Minister Narendra Modi's move to fight back against the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan provides epic remark to pay tribute to MS Dhoni's batting prowess

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has expressed his thoughts on facing the former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on a cricket pitch.

2. Coronavirus: Skipper Sergio Ramos condoles death of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz with heartfelt post

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has condoled the death of former president Lorenzo Sanz on Sunday (March 22).

3. WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan lauds 'Janata Curfew' move in fight against coronavirus outbreak in India

As entire India goes under unofficial lockdown following self-imposed 'Janata Curfew', Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Sunday (March 22) and lauded Primer Minister Narendra Modi's move to fight back against the rapidly spreading coronavirus in the country.

4. Coronavirus outbreak: Rohit Sharma dedicates latest post to explain how 'Mother Earth has found a way to heal'

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday (March 22) claimed that mother earth is showing everyone what difference a change in lifestyle can make amid coronavirus pandemic as the pollution levels keep going down each day.

5. 'For our loved ones': This is how Sanju Samson is spending his day on 'Janata Curfew'

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson took to social media on Sunday (March 22) to urge all his followers to stay home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.