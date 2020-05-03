Top sports news: Fan asks Chhetri for his Netflix ID, Gambhir expresses his thoughts on Handwara encounter & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (May 3, 2020), we have Gautam Gambhir expressing his thoughts over the encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Indian Army officials, two terrorists were killed with four personnel of the Indian Army, including the Commanding Officer and the Major of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, were martyred on Sunday morning's encounter.

The three other security personnel, in addition to the Commanding Officer and the Major, who were killed in action during the encounter includes two jawans and one Sub-Inspector of the J&K Police.

Sunil Chhetri took to social media and revealed how a fan asked him for his Netflix ID and password to pass the time during this coronavirus lockdown.

1. 'India's sons choose to face bullets, bombs & death so that we live on': Gautam Gambhir on Handwara encounter

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his thoughts on Sunday (May 3) over the encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Coronavirus: Kiren Rijiju opens up about when National camps for Olympic-bound athletes will resume

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that national camps for Olympic-bound athletes will resume by the end of May in a phase-wise manner.

3. When MS Dhoni said 'Sanju udhar jaa', Samson's dream turned into reality

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has revealed how he could have missed out on his 'dream moment' of playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for Team India.

4. Not autograph, not jersey: Fan asks Sunil Chhetri for his Netflix ID, password to pass COVID-19 lockdown phase

India football skipper Sunil Chhetri took to social media and revealed how a fan asked him for his Netflix ID and password to pass the time during this coronavirus lockdown.

5. Andre Russell reveals what he would tell Shah Rukh Khan before his last IPL season with KKR

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has revealed that he gets goosebumps every time he's playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and admitted that he wants to represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) until the end of his career.