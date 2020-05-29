Top sports news: FA Cup to resume from June 27, Waqar Younis to quit social media and more

Here are the top stories of May 29, 2020.

In Friday's top Sports News (May 29, 2020), we have Gautam Gambhir's father's car got stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area in New Delhi.

The FA has announced a fresh schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup.

The quarter-final of the FA has been scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28.

1. OFFICIAL: FA Cup quarter-finals to be played on June 27-28, final on August 1

The Football Association (FA) announced a fresh schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup on Friday (May 29), with the final set to take place on August 1.

2. MS Dhoni insisted on second toss in 2011 World Cup final: Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has revealed how there was confusion at the toss during the 2011 World Cup final against India and the coin-flip was done again after the insistence of the then Team India captain MS Dhoni.

3. Waqar Younis claims someone hacked into his Twitter & liked the porn video, vows to delete his social media accounts

Waqar Younis has provided clarification and said that his official Twitter handle was hacked and announced that he will be going off social media from now on.

4. Carjackers steal Gautam Gambhir's father's car from outside their residence

Gautam Gambhir's father's car got stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area in New Delhi.

5. 'Get a life guys': Sanjay Manjrekar lashes out after trolls swamp his Twitter over locust attack remarks

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has lashed out at trolls on social media who passed hate comments on his recent post over the fresh threat of desert locust swamps in India.