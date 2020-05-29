Top sports news: FA Cup to resume from June 27, Waqar Younis to quit social media and more

Headlines

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

HomeSports

Sports

Top sports news: FA Cup to resume from June 27, Waqar Younis to quit social media and more

Here are the top stories of May 29, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2020, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Friday's top Sports News (May 29, 2020), we have Gautam Gambhir's father's car got stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area in New Delhi.

The FA has announced a fresh schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup.

The quarter-final of the FA has been scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. OFFICIAL: FA Cup quarter-finals to be played on June 27-28, final on August 1

The Football Association (FA) announced a fresh schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup on Friday (May 29), with the final set to take place on August 1.

2. MS Dhoni insisted on second toss in 2011 World Cup final: Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has revealed how there was confusion at the toss during the 2011 World Cup final against India and the coin-flip was done again after the insistence of the then Team India captain MS Dhoni.

3. Waqar Younis claims someone hacked into his Twitter & liked the porn video, vows to delete his social media accounts

Waqar Younis has provided clarification and said that his official Twitter handle was hacked and announced that he will be going off social media from now on.

4. Carjackers steal Gautam Gambhir's father's car from outside their residence

Gautam Gambhir's father's car got stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area in New Delhi.

5. 'Get a life guys': Sanjay Manjrekar lashes out after trolls swamp his Twitter over locust attack remarks

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has lashed out at trolls on social media who passed hate comments on his recent post over the fresh threat of desert locust swamps in India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Woman fakes cleaning drive on beach, leaves garbage bag behind; Viral video angers internet

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders under ‘house arrest’, NC offices sealed

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Explainer: What is data fiduciary under 'Data Protection Bill' and how will proposed law impact business?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE