Top sports news: Dutee Chand to her sell car to meet training expenses, Badrinath reveals secret about MS Dhoni & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (July 10, 2020), we have India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand experiencing a shortage of money after the Tokyo Olympics 2020 got postponed until next year amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath revealed a key component about the leadership skills of MS Dhoni, claiming if the former Team India skipper doesn't trust you then even god cannot help you.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. India's ace athlete Dutee Chand forced to sell her car to meet training expenses for Olympics

India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand is currently experiencing a shortage of money after the Tokyo Olympics 2020 got postponed until next year amid the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

2. Daren Sammy voices support for Ngidi after ex-South Africa cricketers criticised pacer over 'BLM' stand

Daren Sammy publicly backed Lungi Ngidi after some former South Africa cricketers criticised the fast bowler for his support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

3. Even god can't help you if MS Dhoni believes you are not good enough: Subramaniam Badrinath

Subramaniam Badrinath revealed a key component about the leadership skills of MS Dhoni, claiming if the former Team India skipper doesn't trust you then even god cannot help you.

4. Aakash Chopra blames Virat Kohli's 'glaring mistakes' behind RCB's poor IPL spells

Aakash Chopra has blamed Virat Kohli's 'glaring mistakes' as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper behind his unsuccessful stint as a skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

5. ENG vs WI: Ben Stokes now second-fastest all-rounder to achieve Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes became the second-fastest all-rounder on Friday (July 10) to score 4000 runs and bag 150 wickets in Test cricket.