Top sports news: Donald Trump mentions Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in speech; Shafali Verma continues to win hearts

Here are the top stories of February 24, 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2020, 07:18 PM IST

In Monday's top Sports News (February 24, 2020), team India faced a 10-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand during day four of the first Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

However, Virat Kohli said he is unfazed despite failing to deliver. "I am absolutely fine and I am batting really well. I feel sometimes scores do not reflect the way you are batting. That is what happens when you do not execute yourselves well."

As for the women's cricket, 16-year-old Shafali Verma continues to win hearts after her explosive batting against Bangladesh at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: Early morning batting collapse leads to India's loss in first Test against New Zealand in Wellington

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee's five-wicket haul caused an Indian batting collapse for the second time in the match as New Zealand cruised to a 10-wicket win on day four of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday (February 24).

With this victory, the Blackcaps have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

2. From 'Sharmaji ka beta' to '13 kya hoga Kohliya', IPL's new TVC is all about cricket memes

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 29 and teams are done selecting their final squad. 

Now ahead of the cash-rich tournament, IPL released a promotional video. The clip which is doing the rounds on social media, features MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

3. Donald Trump calls Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli 'greatest in world' at Motera Stadium

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian skipper Virat Kohli got a special mention by US President Donald Trump while speaking at the Motera Stadium, as part of Namaste Trump event.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said Trump at the event.

4. This girl can seriously play! Shafali Verma continues to win hearts as netizens hail her explosive batting

Shafali Verma continues to win hearts after her explosive batting at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

In India's second match against Bangladesh, Shafali scored a quickfire 39 of just 17 balls. She smashed four sixes and two fours in her entertaining knock.

5. WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how MS Dhoni's advice helped him perform well on his Team India debut vs Australia

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed how the former national team skipper MS Dhoni's advice helped him perform well on his debut for the Men In Blue.

During an exclusive interview with CricBuzz, Indian's premier fast bowler took a trip down the memory lane and spoke on the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced before his first game for the Men In Blue.

