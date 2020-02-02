Top sports news: Djokovic wins thrilling Aus Open final, Team India defeats New Zealand in 5th T20I and more

Headlines

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

S Jaishankar, 2 other BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha 'uncontested' from Gujarat

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Chandrayaan-3: Why is it taking 40 days to reach Moon? Know it's connection with Mangalayaan

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify global charts

S Jaishankar, 2 other BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha 'uncontested' from Gujarat

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

Successful CEOs, founders who are not from IIT, IIM

6 food items to improve bowel movement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

DNA | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in San Francisco

PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour Today, Virat Kohli mauls SRH with sixth IPL hundred & more | DNA News Wrap, May 19

DNA: Zee News ground report from the Odisha train crash site

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani opens up on comeback with negative role in Kafas: 'People have judged me' | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

Top sports news: Djokovic wins thrilling Aus Open final, Team India defeats New Zealand in 5th T20I and more

Here are the top stories of February 2, 2020 at 7 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 07:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Sunday's top Sports News (February 2, 2020), we have Team India cruising to yet another win over New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Men In Blue defeated the Blackcaps by 7 runs to win the fifth T20I match and register a 5-0 series victory away from home.

In Tennis, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open.

In a highly contested and dramatic final, Djokovic had to use all his experience to outclass his Austrian opponent to lift the title for a record 8th time.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: India defeats New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I to complete series whitewash

Team India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I match at the Bay Oval today. With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

2. Aus Open Final: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to lift Australian Open title for record 8th time

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open. With this victory, the current world number two secured his 17th Grand Slam title on the night as well.

3. WATCH: Sanju Samson goes airborne to save runs for India during NZ vs IND 5th T20I

India's Sanju Samson pulled off a fielding masterclass during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The incident took place during the 8th over of the second innings after New Zealand had already lost Guptill (2) and Munro (15) and Tom Bruce (0) early on.

4. 'Koffee With Karan' controversy: Cliched lines start to feel true, says KL Rahul

While KL Rahul is enjoying his time on-field, his off-field controversy somehow is not willing to leave his side. After his appearance at 'Koffee with Karan' with friend and teammate Hardik Pandya, the former was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after some controversial statements on a reality chat show.

5. 'KL Rahul me MSD ki jhalak dikhi': Wicketkeeper's effort to run-out Tom Bruce hailed by Twitterati

While all thought Rishabh Pant will be his successor, the young lad had not managed to impress many. Now in the ongoing T20I series, many questioned the selection of KL Rahul behind the stumps. However, the batsman has made sure to do his best and is proving to stay behind the stumps in the shortest format of the game.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

Watch: Pawan Kalyan drops first Insta post; shares throwback pics with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE