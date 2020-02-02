Top sports news: Djokovic wins thrilling Aus Open final, Team India defeats New Zealand in 5th T20I and more

Here are the top stories of February 2, 2020 at 7 pm.

In Sunday's top Sports News (February 2, 2020), we have Team India cruising to yet another win over New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Men In Blue defeated the Blackcaps by 7 runs to win the fifth T20I match and register a 5-0 series victory away from home.

In Tennis, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open.

In a highly contested and dramatic final, Djokovic had to use all his experience to outclass his Austrian opponent to lift the title for a record 8th time.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: India defeats New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I to complete series whitewash

Team India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I match at the Bay Oval today. With this win, the Men In Blue registered a complete whitewash against the hosts in the five-match series by winning all five of them.

2. Aus Open Final: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to lift Australian Open title for record 8th time

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open. With this victory, the current world number two secured his 17th Grand Slam title on the night as well.

3. WATCH: Sanju Samson goes airborne to save runs for India during NZ vs IND 5th T20I

India's Sanju Samson pulled off a fielding masterclass during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The incident took place during the 8th over of the second innings after New Zealand had already lost Guptill (2) and Munro (15) and Tom Bruce (0) early on.

4. 'Koffee With Karan' controversy: Cliched lines start to feel true, says KL Rahul

While KL Rahul is enjoying his time on-field, his off-field controversy somehow is not willing to leave his side. After his appearance at 'Koffee with Karan' with friend and teammate Hardik Pandya, the former was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after some controversial statements on a reality chat show.

5. 'KL Rahul me MSD ki jhalak dikhi': Wicketkeeper's effort to run-out Tom Bruce hailed by Twitterati

While all thought Rishabh Pant will be his successor, the young lad had not managed to impress many. Now in the ongoing T20I series, many questioned the selection of KL Rahul behind the stumps. However, the batsman has made sure to do his best and is proving to stay behind the stumps in the shortest format of the game.