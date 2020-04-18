Top sports news: David Warner dances to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' with his daughter, Azharuddin gives verdict on Dhoni & more

Here are the top stories of April 18, 2020.

Warner took to social media to share a video of himself dancing on a spicy Indian Bollywood number.

1. WATCH: David Warner dances to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' with his daughter, video goes instantly viral

Australian opener David Warner is spending some quality time with his daughter during this quarantine period amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

2. Brendon McCullum opens up about how scoring 158* in IPL opener for KKR changed his life forever

Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum revealed how his unbeaten knock of 158 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the inaugural night of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed his life forever.

3. Athiya Shetty refers to KL Rahul as 'my person' while wishing him on his 28th birthday

Team India cricketer KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday (April 18) as wishes from across the country flew in. One of those birthday wishes came from Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Instagram.

4. Mohammad Azharuddin speaks about MS Dhoni's 'not easy' comeback to international cricket amid sabbatical

Former Team India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin claimed that if the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is called off this year amid COVID-19 crisis, it will probably going to be hard for MS Dhoni to make his comeback into the national side as it is not easy adding that 'practising and playing matches are two different things'.

5. 'Always got your back': From Hardik Pandya to BCCI, KL Rahul receives Happy Birthday wishes on his special day

Due to the coronavirus pandemic in India, Rahul was forced to stay indoors to celebrate his birthday. The 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on April 14 was further extended till May 3 by Primer Minister Narendra Modi as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in India.