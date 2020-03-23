Top sports news: BCCI to postpone IPL 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak, Suresh Raina reveals his newborn baby's name & more

In Monday's top Sports News (March 23, 2020), we have the potential delay of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus in India.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka have been blessed with a baby boy.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. IPL 2020 set to be hit with further delay due to coronavirus outbreak in India: Report

According to the latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to further postpone the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kick-off.

2. 'May he flow beyond boundaries': Suresh Raina reveals his newborn baby's name with adorable social media post

Indian batsman Suresh Raina welcomed his newborn baby boy with an adorable social media post.

3. 'It was a unanimous decision': Former BCCI official gives verdict on why MS Dhoni was appointed as Team India skipper

Former Team India spinner Venkatapathy Raju has expressed his thoughts on why MS Dhoni was appointed as the Indian captain.

4. 'Paji bande nahi kutne': Yuvraj Singh gets hilariously trolled by Ishant Sharma for his antiques during Janata curfew

Team India star pacer Ishant Sharma savagely trolled his former teammate Yuvraj Singh on social media.

5. Consider postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus and to safeguard the health of all involved, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that they will step up its scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.