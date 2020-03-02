Top sports news: BCCI official blames Rahul Dravid for Ishant Sharma's re-injury, Virat Kohli loses temper on journalist

In Monday's top Sports News (March 2, 2020), Ishant Sharma re-injury during the India-New Zealand Test series has got the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the radar again.

A BCCI official has spoken about the same and feels that as the NCA head, Rahul Dravid must take responsibility for all actions in and around the academy.

Not just that, Virat Kohli lost his cool during the post-match press conference.

The entire fiasco happened after India's 7-wicket loss in the second Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Come up with better question': Virat Kohli loses temper when a journalist asked if he needs to tone down his aggression

When asked if he needs to simmer down his on-field aggression, Team India skipper Virat Kohli lost his cool during the post-match press conference on Monday (March 2).

"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer," Kohli said.

2. India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock to lead Proteas in ODI series, Faf du Plessis returns to squad

After finishing the tour against New Zealand, India will be back home for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

The Proteas have recalled top-order batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen for the tour which will take place later this month. The two batsmen were rested for the on-going three-match home series against Australia.

3. 'Time for Rahul Dravid to take responsibility for blunders at NCA': BCCI official on Ishant Sharma's re-injury

Again back under the radar is the National Cricket Academy (NCA), this time after fast bowler Ishant Sharma suffered a re-injury during the India-New Zealand Test series.

Sharam was given a green signal at the last moment to participate in the series, however, the re-injury has once again raised eyebrows on the process followed at the NCA.

4. World Test Championship: India continue to dominate top spot despite two Test losses to New Zealand

The No. 1 Test team in the world, India, lost by 7-wickets to the Kiwi side in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

However, despite the losses, India, with 360 points, remains the No. 1 side in the World Test Championship.

5. 'Virat Kohli is passionate on field': Kane Williamson on receiving animated send-off in Christchurch

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, the Indian skipper was once again at it when Kane Williamson got dismissed.

When the Kiwi skipper was asked about the same, Williamson laughed it off and said that people do not need to read too much into it.