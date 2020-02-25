Top sports news: Asia XI squad announced, no Pakistani players included; Michael Vaughan trolls Sachin Tendulkar & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (February 25, 2020), the Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the Asia squad and six Indian players are mentioned, however, are no Pakistani players included.

Virat Kohli along with Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan will be travelling to the neighbouring country.

In other cricket news, former England skipper Michael Vaughan trolled Sachin Tendulkar on social medial by calling him 'Sue Chin'.

The reason being US President Donald Trump wrongly pronounced the names of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BCB announces Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series, no Pakistani players included

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is all set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Asia XI vs World XI T20 fixtures is slated to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21.

2. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg says India's visit to New Zealand 'turning into a sightseeing tour'

Team India faced a 10-wicket loss in the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Wellington.

Taking a dig at India's defeat was former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. India not only lost the first Test, but they were also even blanked 3-0 in three-match ODI series.

3. 'KL Rahul who is in great form is sitting out, does not make sense': Kapil Dev questions India after 1st Test defeat

Each match, a different playing XI - former India captain Kapil Dev has many questions for the Indian management.

Unhappy with the way the Men in Blue performed, Kapil Dev said continuously chopping and changing the playing XI is not helping many players as they are not given a long rope to feel settled in a particular role.

4. 'Sue Chin': This is how Michael Vaughan trolled Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has trolled Sachin Tendulkar on social medial by calling him 'Sue Chin'.

The reason behind Michael intentionally misspelling Tendulkar is after the US President Donald Trump wrongly pronounced the names of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

5. Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma given free licence to play her fearless cricket, says Shikha Pandey

Team India pacer Shikha Pandey has claimed that the team management has given Shafali Verma the license to bat explosively after India's emphatic victory over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20I World Cup match on Monday (February 24).

Shafali is currently one of the biggest emerging talents in world cricket as she continues to win hearts with her fearless playstyle at the grand trophy event.