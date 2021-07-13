Tokyo Olympics: UP government announces huge prize money for gold medallists from state
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced large cash awards for medal-winning athletes from the state in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
UP govt announced cash rewards for medallists from state in Tokyo Olympics | File Photo
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an INR 6 crore cash prize for gold medal winners from the state in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. Not just for the gold medallists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced large cash rewards for all the winners from the state in the games starting July 23.
The athletes winning a gold medal in the individual category will get Rs 6 crore, while the ones in team events will get Rs 3 crore.
The government will also provide INR 10 Lakh to each athlete participating in the event.
Around 126 Indian athletes are set to take part in the 17-day event, which was postponed from the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan had announced an emergency recently due to rise in COVID-19 cases two weeks before the games begin.
The games will be held from July 23 to August 8.