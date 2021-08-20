Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has a new fan in Kiara Advani as 'Shershaah' actor calls him 'world's crush'

Neeraj Chopra has been in the limelight ever since he won the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in a track-and-field event. Neeraj's feat was especially heartfelt as he also became the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold. The first was won by Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

So it is obvious that the 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra is a sensation among the youth as well, a heartthrob of the country including Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.

During a recent promotional event for their film, 'Shershaah', Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani sat down for an interview with Sports Yaari. During the interview, both Kiara and Sidharth heaped praised on Neeraj Chopra's outstanding Olympic gold medal win.

Sidharth said, "He is the real 'Shershaah' who has made the country proud," meanwhile, Kiara Advani said, "I think he (Neeraj Chopra) is not just a national crush but the world’s crush right now."

For the unversed, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday, hailed Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, among others. During the felicitation event at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present.

At the event, gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra was rewarded with a cash reward of Rs 2 crore, while wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia received Rs 1.5 crores and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Bronze medallists PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain received Rs 1 crore each as well.

In other news, Neeraj was recently admitted to the hospital in Panipat after he left a welcome ceremony at his village midway.

Speaking to PTI, a source said, "A lot of people turned up and he reached the venue of the welcome function near his village on a cavalcade. It took time to reach the venue of the function," Zee News reported.