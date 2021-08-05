Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses bronze medal match in dying minutes

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost the bronze medal match to Argentina's Myles Amine in the dying moments. Deepak Punia was leading the scoreline just by a sniff for the majority part of the game unless the last 30 seconds where the Argentine wrestler came back to pin Deepak down and gain a two-pointer and hence a bronze medal in men's 86kg freestyle wrestling.

Punia eventually suffered a 2-4 defeat as he lost one point of unsuccessful referral and the two-pointer as he gave away a one-point lead and eventually the match.

Punia started the match with a 2-0 lead in the first round and maintained his lead for five and a half minutes of the game but Myles Amine gained the decisive lead and beat Punia.

Earlier, Ravi Kumar Dahiya couldn't go beyond silver in the final of the 57kg category in men's wrestling after he lost to Russia's Zavur Uguev.

Russian wrestler's strong defence kept Ravi Kumar at bay as the latter tried his level best to break his defence and pin him down for the two-pointers.

Uguev took an early lead, first with sliding Ravi out of the circle and then the two-pointer but Ravi stormed back and the match hanged in the balance and went into the second round. In the second round too, Uguev's defence remained decisively strong as he didn't let Ravi have any points from the same and despite another two-pointer for the Indian wrestler, the Russian had a three-point lead and he won the gold medal on points, thereby handing silver medal to India.