Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has won the silver medal in his first Olympic Games after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match by points. Russian wrestler's strong defence kept Ravi Kumar at bay as the latter tried his level best to break his defence and pin him down for the two-pointers.

Uguev took an early lead, first with sliding Ravi out of the circle and then the two-pointer but Ravi stormed back and the match hanged in the balance and went into the second round.

In the second round too, Uguev's defence remained decisively strong as he didn't let Ravi have any points from the same and despite another two-pointer for the Indian wrestler, the Russian had a three-point lead and he won the gold medal on points, thereby handing silver medal to India.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal after Sushil Kumar's win in the 2012 London Olympics.

By the virtue of this win, India won its 5th medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu's bronze medal win in women's singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain's bronze medal in boxing and Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal.