Republic Day 2022: Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to be awarded Param Vishisht Seva medal

Just another feather to Neeraj Chopra's hat as the Olympic gold medallist is all set to be honoured with Param Vashistha Seva Medal on the eve of Republic Day 2022. The Javelin thrower had become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field at the Olympics.

Chopra had enlisted into the Indian Army as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and Naib Subedar in 2016 under one of the Army’s oldest rifle regiments and his parent unit — 4 Rajputana Rifles. The Naib Subedar is a rank that JCOs reach after 20 years of service. The athlete had received a promotion after his performance at the Asian Games and he presently holds the rank of Subedar.

As for the Republic Day ceremony, President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 384 defence personnel with Gallantary and other awards which include 12 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, three Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The President will also honour the winners of 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).

Neeraj, who had become a household name after his Olympic win will see his life-size replica in the form of a tableau in Haryana during the 2022 Republic Day parade which will be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26.

Currently, the athlete is in California and is preparing for the World Championship, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.