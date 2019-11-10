Tokyo 2020: Tejaswini Sawant bags India’s 12th Olympic quota at Asian Shooting Championships
Tejaswini Sawant becomes 12th Indian to secure Olympic quota in shooting. She booked her place by qualifying for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha on Saturday.
Tejaswini Sawant , Twitter
The 39-year-old earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171.
#TejaswiniSawant wins quota! Veteran shooter Tejaswini Sawant has earned a #Tokyo2020 quota for India in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position after reaching the final with a score of 1171. She is set to play her 1st ever #Olympics. Many congratulations#KheloIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/ApL0tITcud— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 9, 2019
Of the eight finalists, six have already booked their Tokyo berths, paving the way for Sawant to earn an Olympic quota.
It will be Sawant's maiden Olympic appearance if she gets picked in the final shooting squad.
Quota quota pe likha hai #TeamIndia nishanebaazo ka naam!
On the #RoadToTokyo #TejaswiniSawant secures 12th quota in #Shooting, qualifying for the Finals of the Women's 50m Rifle Prone event at the #AsianShootingChampionship!#Kudos @OfficialNRAI#WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/emj5s1C9dQ— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) November 9, 2019
In 2010, Sawant became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score.
She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds.