Tokyo 2020: Tejaswini Sawant bags India’s 12th Olympic quota at Asian Shooting Championships

Tejaswini Sawant becomes 12th Indian to secure Olympic quota in shooting. She booked her place by qualifying for the final of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships in Doha on Saturday.

The 39-year-old earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171.

Of the eight finalists, six have already booked their Tokyo berths, paving the way for Sawant to earn an Olympic quota.

It will be Sawant's maiden Olympic appearance if she gets picked in the final shooting squad.

In 2010, Sawant became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score.

She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds.