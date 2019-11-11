Tokyo 2020: Shooters Mairaj Ahmad, Angad Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh help India nail record 15 berths for Olympics

Indian shooters are creating history as they have secured a record 15 berths for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The shooters won three spots on Sunday at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Mairaj Ahmad and Angad Vir Singh won gold and silver in skeet after a shoot-off for the top spot at the Lusail Shooting Complex while another berth came through teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the 50m rifle three positions event.

The Indian shooters bagged a total of six Olympic quotas at the Asian meet. The first nine came from four ISSF World Cups (rifle/pistol).

On Sunday, 19-year-old Aishwary from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh became the second shooter from the state-sponsored MP shooting academy in Bhopal to win an Olympic berth. Chinki Yadav from the academy had clinched a quota in 25m sports pistol.

Aishwary won gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany with a junior world record score in the finals (459.3).

Among these 15 shooters, four are teenagers who have been shooting world-class scores in the last couple of years — Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Aishwary and Divyansh Panwar.

“This is what we set out to achieve. The first job was to prepare the shooters for the junior World Cups and then help them raise their performance at senior international competitions. Now we have a young Indian junior who made it to the 3P final, won us an Olympic quota and medal in the Asian Championships. It is phenomenal. Now we have to make sure they are not distracted and stay focused ahead of the Tokyo Olympics,” said rifle shooting coach Suma Shirur, a former international.