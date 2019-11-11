Headlines

Tokyo 2020: Shooters Mairaj Ahmad, Angad Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh help India nail record 15 berths for Olympics

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

Tokyo 2020: Shooters Mairaj Ahmad, Angad Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh help India nail record 15 berths for Olympics

Indian shooters are creating history as they have secured a record 15 berths for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The shooters won three spots on Sunday at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:02 PM IST

Indian shooters are creating history as they have secured a record 15 berths for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The shooters won three spots on Sunday at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Mairaj Ahmad and Angad Vir Singh won gold and silver in skeet after a shoot-off for the top spot at the Lusail Shooting Complex while another berth came through teenager Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the 50m rifle three positions event.

The Indian shooters bagged a total of six Olympic quotas at the Asian meet. The first nine came from four ISSF World Cups (rifle/pistol). 

On Sunday, 19-year-old Aishwary from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh became the second shooter from the state-sponsored MP shooting academy in Bhopal to win an Olympic berth. Chinki Yadav from the academy had clinched a quota in 25m sports pistol.

Aishwary won gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany with a junior world record score in the finals (459.3).

Among these 15 shooters, four are teenagers who have been shooting world-class scores in the last couple of years — Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Aishwary and Divyansh Panwar.

“This is what we set out to achieve. The first job was to prepare the shooters for the junior World Cups and then help them raise their performance at senior international competitions. Now we have a young Indian junior who made it to the 3P final, won us an Olympic quota and medal in the Asian Championships. It is phenomenal. Now we have to make sure they are not distracted and stay focused ahead of the Tokyo Olympics,” said rifle shooting coach Suma Shirur, a former international.

