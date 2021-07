Tokyo 2020: Sharath Kamal progresses to Round 3 of Table Tennis men's singles

India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Monday progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event on Monday.

The entire match lasted for 48 minutes. Tiago was in top form in Game 1 and as a result, he won it 11-2, creating pressure on Sharath at the very start. India's Kamal staged a comeback in Game 2, winning it 11-8, and as a result, the match came on level terms at 1-1.

Kamal continued with his momentum and he quickly went on to take a 5-0 lead in Game 3. The 39-year-old did not let go of this opportunity and he quickly took a 2-1 lead in the match. Portugal's Tiago staged a comeback in Game 4, and as a result, the match was poised evenly at 2-2.

Also read Tokyo 2020: Fencer Bhavani Devi eliminated in Round of 32 but not before creating Olympic record for India

However, Kamal held his own in the following two games, and as a result, he progressed to the next round.

Later in the day, Manika Batra will play her Round 3 match in the women's singles event here in the Olympics.