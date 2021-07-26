Tokyo 2020: Mirabai Chanu may get a Gold medal, here's how

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who made her country proud by winning the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, might have a chance of winning the Gold medal in the 49kg women's category. Mirabai, who lifted a combined weight of 202 kg, fell short by just 8kg from the Gold medal winner China's Zhizhi Hou, who lifted 210 kg and created a new record.

Zhizhi Hou has been asked by the anti-doping authorities to stay back for a dope test. If she fails to clear the dope test, Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the Gold medal.

Speaking to ANI, a source close to the development said, "She has been asked to stay in Tokyo and the test will be done. The test is definitely happening."

The rules of the games clearly state that if an athlete fails to clear the dope test, the one who has won the silver medal would be awarded gold.

Mirabai had lifted a total of 202 kgs - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk - thereby opening India's account in the medal tally in the Olympics this year.

Mirabai Chanu became only the second Indian athlete to bag a medal in the Olympics in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal win in the 2000 Sydney Olympics in the 69kg category.

Apart from Mirabai, it has been a disappointing show from the Indian athletes as Manika Batra, Sumit Nagal, Sutirtha Mukherjee all crashed out of the Olympics after their respective losses. Indian men's hockey team lost to Australia while the shooters crumbled under pressure. Men's archery team too lost to South Korea, in the quarter-finals.