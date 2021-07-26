Tokyo 2020: Manika Batra bows out of Olympics with a loss in Round 3

Manika Batra was beaten by Austria's Sofia Polcanova in straight sets in the third round of Women's singles in Table Tennis.

India's table tennis star Manika Batra bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the third round of Women's singles after losing to Austria's Sofia Polcanova. Polcanova defeated Manika in the game that lasted just 27 minutes in straight sets by 4-0 at the Metropolitan Gym.

The contest was a contest till the first set only where Manika took some great points and made her opponent struggle but the Austrian took the set eventually 11-8. After which it was all Polcanova as she won the second set by 11-2 and Manika's struggle continued.

Austrian continued her splendid form in the following sets as well and won them comfortably 11-5, 11-7 and qualified for the next round.

Earlier, Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of Men's singles but Manika's campaign has been cut short as she and Sharath were eliminated from Round of 16 in the mixed doubles.

Sutirtha Mukherjee too lost her singles game in the second round on Monday to Portugal's Fu Yu.