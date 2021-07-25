Tokyo 2020: Australia thrash Indian men's hockey team in Pool A clash

Headlines

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

Morocco earthquake update: Death toll crosses 1000; over 1200 injured

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

Japan First Lady Yuko Kishida drapes a traditional silk saree for G20 dinner; see pics here

Fruits to avoid at night

5 cricket records that will never be broken

6 times Rashmika Mandanna set major fashion goals in sarees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 57th birthday by organising charitable events across India

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

HomeSports

Sports

Tokyo 2020: Australia thrash Indian men's hockey team in Pool A clash

The Indian men's hockey team failed to keep their winning momentum from their win against New Zealand as they went down against Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2021, 05:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India men's hockey team was not able to carry their winning momentum from the game against New Zealand as the Manpreet Singh-led side stumbled to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Australia in their second Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Australia defeated India 7-1 here at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch. India will next take on Spain on Tuesday. In the first quarter, Australia managed to take the lead as Daniel Beale scored. The Manpreet Singh-led side was not able to get the equaliser in the first quarter and hence the scoreline remained 1-0.

Australia gave another blow as Jeremy Hayward went through India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and as a result, Australia took a 2-0 lead, creating more pressure on India. In the same quarter, Flynn Ogilvie scored as well, giving Australia a 3-0 lead.

India had no answers to what was being thrown at them, and they once again conceded, to go 0-4 down in the second quarter. In the third quarter, India finally managed to get on the scoring sheet as 21-year-old Dilpreet Singh rose up to the challenge.

However, Australia once again restored their four-goal lead as Blake Govers scored through a penalty stroke, giving Australia a 5-1 lead. Minutes later, Glovers scored again and Australia gained a 6-1 lead, and India ran the risk of conceding goals in double digits. In the fourth and final quarter, Australia scored one more goal and in the end, they registered a thundering win.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Not only just India but...': Pakistan star reacts to 'India can't play Shaheen, Rauf, Naseem' trend in Asia Cup

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

IAS Ria Dabi shares glimpses from IAS Tina Dabi’s baby shower with family, pics go viral

Unforgettable rejection: Job Applicant receives Amazon gift card along with rejection letter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE