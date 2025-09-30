Add DNA as a Preferred Source
SPORTS

Tilak Varma's BIG revelation on Asia Cup 2025 final: 'Pakistan always tries to distract..., can’t tell on camera'

Tilak Varma, who was under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69 and guided India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time, reacted to the high-voltage atmosphere of an India–Pakistan clash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

India batter Tilak Verma reflected on his heroics in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and stated that he had to remain calm under pressure during the tense chase, reminding himself that he was batting not just for himself but for 140 crore people.

Tilak, who returned to Hyderabad on Monday, received a rousing reception by fans at Shamshabad Airport and was later felicitated by Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi. 

"There was a lot of pressure and nerves in my body. A lot was going on in my mind. In my mind and heart, I thought that whatever I do, I will give my life for the country. If I am under pressure and fail, I am not just bringing myself down; I am bringing down 140 crore people. To do that, I had to stay calm. I have learnt the basics from my childhood, and I have had this habit since I was a kid — to be calm and execute everything in my mind," Tilak told reporters on Tuesday. 

In the summit clash, India suffered major blows in the powerplay as their top-order batters- Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav- walked back to the dugout, leaving the team in distress. Then, Varma rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69 and guided India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time.

The left-hander admitted the situation was tense and said, "In the first three wickets, there was a lot of pressure. After that, it started getting harder. At that time, I was batting and there was a lot of pressure on me. If I had hit another wrong shot, I would have brought my country down. So I told myself, I have to be calm, follow the basics and not give answers in the middle of the match."

The 22-year-old batter further revealed that partnerships were the key to India’s comeback. "The wicket was not that easy for batting. As soon as we came back, we won the game by building a partnership. That is the quality of India,” he said, referring to his match-winning stand with Shivam Dube. Reacting to the high-voltage atmosphere of an India–Pakistan clash, Tilak said, "Pakistan always tries to distract the players. A lot of things happened when I was batting, but I can’t tell you on camera. It happens in India-Pakistan matches — we say a lot of things in the middle of the game. But the real answer is when you win the match. That’s what I had to do, and I did it.”

Varma signed off by crediting his long-time coaches for shaping his career. "At this stage, everyone remembers me as Tilak Varma. But when Tilak Varma was not there, Salam sir and Prithvi sir were behind me. They worked very hard with me. All credit goes to my mother, father, and my coaches."

( Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

