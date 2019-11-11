Thug ends up in hospital after trying to rob women who turned out to be UFC fighter

In a series of events for a thief in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, who attempted to mug a woman and got himself knocked out by the lady.

The person whom the thief tried to rob was Polyana Viana, a female Mixed martial arts fighter, currently competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

According to numerous reports, Polyana was waiting for her Uber outside her apartment building in the West Zone of Rio when a man approached her. She also expressed how when she noticed this man, he seemed very sneaky as well.

Speaking about the series of events Polyana said, “When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me, asked me the time. I said it, but noticed he wasn’t going to leave. So, I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist."

‘Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.’ Then he put his hand over (a gun), but I realised it was too soft. He was really close to me. So, I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So, I stood up and threw two punches and a kick. He fell, and then I caught him in a rear naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, ‘Now we’ll wait for the police’," she added.

Allegedly, the thug tried to use a fake gun to scare Polyana at the time. The dummy gun was actually made out of cardboard and sprayed and curved into the shape of the actual weapon.

While holding the robber in an arm lock, Polyana asked the people to call the police.

Also read Ian Chappell reveals why Virat Kohli is a headache for modern coaches

“He told me to let him go, like ‘I just asked for the time.’ I said, ‘Asked for the time my ass,’ because he saw I was very angry,” the UFC fighter said.

“I said I wouldn’t let go and that I was going to call the police. He said, ‘call the police, then’ because he was scared that I was going to beat him up more,” she added.

The police took the robber straight to the hospital for treatment before taking him to the police station.