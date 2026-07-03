'Throw him into the deep end': AB de Villiers slams India team management for benching teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

AB de Villiers believes India should have handed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his T20I debut during the Ireland series, saying the youngster has already earned his chance.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has weighed in on the growing debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut. The batting great believes India missed an ideal opportunity to hand the 15-year-old his first T20I cap during the recent Ireland series.

De Villiers wants Sooryavanshi to get his chance

Sooryavanshi, after an impressive IPL 2026 season scoring 776 runs, was called up to the Indian team. He remained on the bench for the first T20I against England and did not play in the Ireland series. The management has stated that he will get his opportunity, but is currently opting to stick with experienced players.

AB de Villiers, along with former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, has criticised the decision not to introduce young player Sooryavanshi during India's tour of Ireland. 'When will he be unleashed?' de Villiers questioned on his YouTube channel. And he stated that the Ireland series would have been an ideal opportunity for Sooryavanshi to make his international debut.

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Calls for a different approach

De Villiers opposed assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate's opinion that Sooryavanshi should follow a standard progression, arguing that the teenager's impressive IPL performance warranted a quicker opportunity. Additionally, he commented on India's 2-0 T20I series loss to Ireland, emphasising the need for the team to regroup and adjust to the unique conditions in the UK, which differ from the IPL's high-scoring environment.

Matches in such conditions tend to favour tactical batting over high scores, with totals of 140 to 160 seen as competitive. Meanwhile, the discussion surrounding Sooryavanshi's international debut is intensifying, with calls from prominent figures for the management to give this promising young talent a chance.