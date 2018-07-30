Three WWE stars die on same tragic day leaving pro-wrestling world in shock

Brian Christopher Lawler, Brickhouse Brown and Nikolai Volkoff all died on the same day.

The pro-wrestling world was left in mourning as three former WWE stars died on the day on Sunday. Brian 'Grandmaster Sexay' Christopher Lawler, Brickhouse Brown and Nikolai Volkoff all died on a tragic day for wrestling fans.

WWE fans were shocked to hear that Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE tag team champions and son of the legandary Jerry 'The King' Lawler, passed away on Sunday. According to reports, the 46-year old died after attempting suicide in a Memphis prison. Brian Christopher had been arrested in Tennessee earlier this month for DUI after allegedly leading cops on a chase.

Brian Christopher Lawler, who wrestled under the Grandmaster Sexay moniker, tasted notable tag team success along with Scotty 2 Hotty. He was later released from the WWE over allegations of smuggling drugs (meth and steroids) across the US-Canadian border.

Lawler Jr. then went on to wrestle for TNA and various other indie wrestling promotions and even returned to WWE in 2004 for a short span.

Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Volkoff, whose villainous Soviet ring persona made him a heel Cold War-era crowds loved to hate, died at the age of 70 on Sunday.

Volkoff — born Josip Nikolai Peruzović in the former Yugoslavia — rose to prominence in the ring during the 1980s, relentlessly taunting American audiences with his scarlet-and-gold outfits and Soviet flag-waving antics.

He also infamous for goading wrestling fans into singing along to the Soviet national anthem ahead of bouts, fuelling his enduring notoriety at the height of Cold War tensions.

Former WWE star Brickhouse Brown (57) died after a battle with cancer.

Today is a super sad day for me and wrestling fans everywhere. I just found out NiKolai Volkoff, Brian Lawler & Brickhouse Brown all passed away today. It literally took my breathe away. My deepest sympathies go out to all their families. God Bless you brothers. Gods Speed DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) July 29, 2018