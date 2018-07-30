Three WWE stars die on same tragic day leaving pro-wrestling world in shock

Headlines

Noida-Greater Noida news: Noida International Airport trial to begin from…

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer says Karan Johar wanted Ranveer Singh to be 'male version' of Kareena's Poo, Geet

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Noida-Greater Noida news: Noida International Airport trial to begin from…

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

9 best films of Mrunal Thakur as per IMDb rating

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer says Karan Johar wanted Ranveer Singh to be 'male version' of Kareena's Poo, Geet

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

HomeSports

Sports

Three WWE stars die on same tragic day leaving pro-wrestling world in shock

Brian Christopher Lawler, Brickhouse Brown and Nikolai Volkoff all died on the same day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2018, 01:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The pro-wrestling world was left in mourning as three former WWE stars died on the day on Sunday. Brian 'Grandmaster Sexay' Christopher Lawler, Brickhouse Brown and Nikolai Volkoff all died on a tragic day for wrestling fans.

WWE fans were shocked to hear that Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE tag team champions and son of the legandary Jerry 'The King' Lawler, passed away on Sunday. According to reports, the 46-year old died after attempting suicide in a Memphis prison. Brian Christopher had been arrested in Tennessee earlier this month for DUI after allegedly leading cops on a chase. 

Brian Christopher Lawler, who wrestled under the Grandmaster Sexay moniker, tasted notable tag team success along with Scotty 2 Hotty. He was later released from the WWE over allegations of smuggling drugs (meth and steroids) across the US-Canadian border.

Lawler Jr. then went on to wrestle for TNA and various other indie wrestling promotions and even returned to WWE in 2004 for a short span. 

Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Volkoff, whose villainous Soviet ring persona made him a heel Cold War-era crowds loved to hate, died at the age of 70 on Sunday.

Volkoff — born Josip Nikolai Peruzović in the former Yugoslavia — rose to prominence in the ring during the 1980s, relentlessly taunting American audiences with his scarlet-and-gold outfits and Soviet flag-waving antics.

He also infamous for goading wrestling fans into singing along to the Soviet national anthem ahead of bouts, fuelling his enduring notoriety at the height of Cold War tensions.

Former WWE star Brickhouse Brown (57) died after a battle with cancer.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Why following the 'Barbie Feet Challenge' is not a good idea?

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE