Three red cards on opening day: Is FIFA World Cup 2026 turning into a war of attrition?

Three red cards in the first two matches have sparked debate over the physical nature of FIFA World Cup 2026. With players already walking a disciplinary tightrope, the tournament has begun with intensity, controversy and questions about whether more dismissals are on the horizon.

The 2018 World Cup saw just four red cards. Same with 2022. But on Thursday night in Mexico City, the 2026 tournament nearly matched that total in one match. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca, and the referee sent off three players—two from South Africa, one from Mexico. That’s the most red cards ever handed out in an opening World Cup game.

Pierluigi Collina, the man in charge of FIFA’s referees since 2017, is famous for being stingy with red cards. During his 105-game career on the pitch, he averaged less than 0.15 reds per game. He almost never reached for his back pocket. Now he runs the system that just produced three in one night. You have to wonder: is this just a fluke, or did something change?

Turns out, the rules did. The 2026 World Cup is the first major tournament using a new set of regulations from IFAB—ones Collina helped create. Now, players can be sent off for covering their mouths during confrontations, there’s a five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks, and VAR has more authority than ever. Collina says his goal is simple: “We are trying to clean the game as much as possible.”

VAR can now jump in for situations like a mistaken red that should’ve been a yellow, mixed-up identities, and even wrongly awarded corners. So it’s not really surprising we’re seeing more interventions.

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Look at those three red cards with that in mind—they seem a little less random.

South Africa’s Sphephelo Sithole was the first to go, sent off for denying Brian Gutierrez a clear shot at goal. Gutierrez was through, Sithole brought him down, the referee didn’t hesitate. Red card. That felt straightforward, under old or new rules.

The next one wasn’t so obvious. Themba Zwane, a substitute, was dismissed after VAR flagged what it saw as violent conduct: an arm raised near Roberto Alvarado’s face in an off-the-ball scuffle. The replay looked questionable—an open hand, not a punch, and it wasn’t clear there was contact. Zwane looked confused. But the new rules are strict about off-the-ball incidents and confrontations. This is exactly the type of thing the updated VAR protocol is supposed to catch. Whether it was the right decision is up for debate, but it definitely fits the new approach.

The third red went to Mexico’s Cesar Montes in stoppage time, after he fouled Khuliso Mudau near the box. Mudau was wide, so a yellow felt likely, but the ref gave a straight red. VAR checked, let it stand—looks like they judged Mudau would have an open path to goal. On review, you could argue the call is fair.

So that’s one clear red, one debatable but by-the-book, and one that VAR confirmed.

Naturally, the comparison is 2006: 28 red cards in 64 games, still a record, and a match between Portugal and the Netherlands—four reds and sixteen yellows—was the defining image of chaos. But that was mostly about the physical style of play and referees struggling to keep up, which the tournament gradually corrected. What happened Thursday feels different. This isn’t referees losing control; it’s a system built to find—and give—more red cards.

Whether this crazy night was a one-off or a sign of things to come, everyone will be paying close attention to the next set of games. Collina will, too. He made a reputation by keeping the red card in his pocket. Now he gets to see what happens when it comes out a little more often.

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