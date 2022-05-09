Thomas Cup 2022: Indian men clean sweep Germany 5-0 in opening tie

Indian contingent for Thomas Cup

The Indian team on Sunday defeated Germany by 5-0 in their opening tie of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2022 in Bangkok. The Group C fixture saw all Indians winning their contests against the German men's team.

Starting the tie was India's star shuttler Lakshya Sen. After recovering from the early jitters in the first game, the world No. 9 didn't look back. The change of sides in the second game only helped the Indian as he cruised to a comfortable 21-16, 21-13 win over world No. 64 Max Weisskirchen and gave India a 1-0 lead.

India's top doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were made to work hard against Germany's Ralfy Jansen and Marvin Seidel. Despite taking the first game 21-15, the Indian pair saw firm resistance from the Germans in the second game. Jansen and Seidel fought back in game 2 to force a decider. With the match balanced on a knife's edge, Indians upped their ante as they eventually crossed the finish line with a 21-15, 10-21, 21-13 scoreline.

Winning start!



The Indian badminton teams were off to a winning start at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022.



While the men blanked 5-0, the women recorded a 4-1 win over in their opening group stage tie.



: @badmintonphoto#TUC2022 | #ThomasUberCups | #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/78d59lkuDj May 8, 2022

The world's silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth then defeated Kai Schaefer to give India an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the tie. After an edgy start to game 3, Indian world No. 11 found his rhythm just at the right time as Schaefer had no answers for his variety of shots as Srikanth completed a come-from-behind 18-21, 21-9, 21-11 victory in what was an hour-long affair.

Then in the 4th match of the tie, the first game was a scrap to the finish as India's M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila edged out Germany's Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Voelker 25-23 in the opening game. The second one was much easier as the Indians won the match 25-23, 21-15.

In another dead rubber match, HS Prannoy overcame Matthias Kicklitz 21-9, 21-9 in straight games to wrap up a 5-0 clean sweep for India over Germany in the opening Group C Thomas Cup fixture.