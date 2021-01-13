Search icon
This WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is returning in AEW

The wrestler cleared speculations about him making in-ring appearances when he spoke in an episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2021, 06:19 PM IST

Giving fans the good news, WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now all set to make his return to the ring after making a grand debut at All Elite Wrestling last month. The wrestler cleared speculations about him making in-ring appearances when he spoke in an episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast. 

The 61-year-old wrestler who appeared as a guest in the podcast spoke about his introduction to AEW. He recalled how he met AEW President Tony Khan years ago when the latter requested him to sign a baseball bat for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Khan then again contacted Sting a year ago when the wrestler was under contract with WWE.

"[Khan] didn't call me, he sent a text...I was still with WWE so I've gotta be careful with how I handle this kind of stuff, so I just kept it superficial. I'd say, two months or so ago, somewhere around then, I reached out and said, 'Hey, are you still willing to talk?' [Khan] said 'Yeah!' and here we are," Sting said. 

Sting also claimed that he didn't like the way his career ended in WWE. He pushed for a cinematic match against The Undertaker, but there was no agreement from Vince McMahon.   

"I didn't want it to end the way it ended, I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with 'Taker. And for probably a litany of different reasons, it just wasn’t going to happen and so when Tony called and spoke with me and he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am (laughs). I am.' And so I thought that I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear again with my tail between my legs. I don’t have to go out on top, but I'd love to be able to go out in a positive light.”

