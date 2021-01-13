This WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is returning in AEW

Giving fans the good news, WWE Hall of Famer Sting is now all set to make his return to the ring after making a grand debut at All Elite Wrestling last month. The wrestler cleared speculations about him making in-ring appearances when he spoke in an episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast.

The 61-year-old wrestler who appeared as a guest in the podcast spoke about his introduction to AEW. He recalled how he met AEW President Tony Khan years ago when the latter requested him to sign a baseball bat for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Khan then again contacted Sting a year ago when the wrestler was under contract with WWE.

"[Khan] didn't call me, he sent a text...I was still with WWE so I've gotta be careful with how I handle this kind of stuff, so I just kept it superficial. I'd say, two months or so ago, somewhere around then, I reached out and said, 'Hey, are you still willing to talk?' [Khan] said 'Yeah!' and here we are," Sting said.

Sting also claimed that he didn't like the way his career ended in WWE. He pushed for a cinematic match against The Undertaker, but there was no agreement from Vince McMahon.

"I didn't want it to end the way it ended, I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with 'Taker. And for probably a litany of different reasons, it just wasn’t going to happen and so when Tony called and spoke with me and he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am (laughs). I am.' And so I thought that I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear again with my tail between my legs. I don’t have to go out on top, but I'd love to be able to go out in a positive light.”