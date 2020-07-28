This UK man lost Rs 13,000 after Lingard's 98th-min goal against Leicester for Man Utd

Manchester United secured a top 4 finish after successfully defeating Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on the final match-day of the Premier League season on Sunday (July 25).

The Old Trafford side finished on 66 points, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference and four points clear of Leicester, who missed several chances before they were undone late on by sloppy errors.

After Bruno Fernandes converted his spot-kick against the foxes, former Red Kasper Schmeichel gifted United a second goal moments later where Jessie Lingard robbed him of the ball and slotted it into an empty net.

However, Lingard's 98th-minute strike ended up costing someone a loss of almost Rs 13,000.

A man by the name of Antony Johnson had placed a bet that the English midfielder won't score a single goal in the Premier League 2019-20 season which had a huge pay-out of 135.35 pounds (Rs 13,017.65).

But, on the dying embers of the game, the 26-year-old found the back of the net for the first time on the final match-day this season.

HERE IS THE GUY'S TWEET:

Lingard making me sweat tonight. 36 down, 2 to go. @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/6BEBxBdSG6 — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 16, 2020

Reacting to Lingard's late strike, Antony tweeted: "Should never have doubted the true king. Top trolling by @JesseLingard."

Should never have doubted the true king. Top trolling by @JesseLingard pic.twitter.com/4JGevs1MVW — Antony Johnson (@Fat_Tony88) July 26, 2020

With Champions League now secured, Man Utd are in the market now to revamp their squad for next season with the likes of Jadon Sancho already being linked with a Hollywood-money move to the Red Devils according to reports.