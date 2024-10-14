Let’s explore the top five teams that have made their mark in T20I centuries, the first is…

In the T20 international cricket format, which is the most revisionist format in cricket, the skill, and ingenuity to score has always been a highlight of major teams. As we delve into the rankings, let’s explore the top five teams that have made their mark in T20I centuries:

5. England

England sits fifth on the list of teams with six T20 international centuries. Having a bold approach towards batting, this team has seen the emergence of many aggressive batsmen capable of stealing victory through raw power. Their recent performance in the white-ball format has been a result of new thinking and new generation players.

4. South Africa

Fourth is South Africa with 8 centuries. The Proteas have always been able to produce players who are excellent in all forms of the game, including T20s. Due to this, they have always proved to be a very strong team that is hard to beat in the field, mostly because of their flexibility.

3. Australia

Australia ranks third in the list of teams with the most centuries scored, having scored 11 of them. Largely famous for their tenacity and fighting instinct, The Kangaroos always rise to the occasion and give their best. T20 cricket has also made many individual records due to their attacking approach to batting.

2. New Zealand

New Zealand follows it with 12 centuries. The Black Caps are famous for playing the game with great technique, though also being good sportsmen. Such consistency overall has set them in the right positions in international cricket, especially in the T20s.

1. India

Leading the chart is India with an impressive 19 centuries. This remarkable achievement underscores India's dominance in T20 cricket, fuelled by star players like Rohit Sharma and now Sanju Samson. The team's ability to score heavily and maintain a high strike rate has set them apart as a powerhouse in this format.

Samson’s recent century not only adds to India's tally but also highlights the depth of talent within the squad. As they continue to excel on the international stage, fans can look forward to more thrilling performances that further solidify India's top position in T20I cricket history.