THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...

The left-hander batter revealed the struggles he went through to find a spot in Team India. Read here to find more about this player.

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

India cricketer Tilak Varma opened up about his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to the international stage. The Hyderabad batter, who starred in the Asia Cup final in Dubai against Pakistan with a match-winning 69* off 53 balls, recalled how his dream to win the World Cup for India pushed him to take cricket seriously.

"I started cricket seriously after the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup because I wanted to win the World Cup for India, I started taking cricket seriously with this feel. I was earlier playing tennis ball tournaments and all that," Tilak said on Breakfast With Champions.

"I asked my friends what I had to do as I got serious about cricket. My elder brother liked playing badminton, which was also an expensive sport. Shuttlecocks and bats were expensive," he noted.

Coming from a humble background, Tilak credited his father, "My dad, who is an electrician, never refused me anything, would get me bat through loans and all. I would feel that I am asking for too much. Expensive bats would break easily, sometimes they would break in 5-6 days, or 3-4 months."

Tilak's life took a turn when a local coach, Salam Bayash, spotted him.

"So, one of my friends' coaches had seen me, and I joined his academy. Salam bhai, he knew my condition, he would get me equipment himself, encourage me to score an unbeaten century and gift me pads, he would give me such challenges. He did not take any fees from me. I never missed any practice sessions, going 5 AM in the morning, running forty rounds in the ground, no matter if I had any fever, how much fever I had," he recalled.

The left-hander also spoke about the struggles of travelling long hours for practice.

"When I changed my house, I would travel 2-2.5 hours by bus to a state camp there. My mom would wake up at 5-5:30 AM. It was difficult to get a seat on the bus, and I would quarrel for it and would stand. Often, I would not get batting and had to bowl to seniors and then there was a session at 3-6 PM. After that, I would reach home and come again in the morning," he said.

Tilak credited his coach's unwavering belief for shaping his career.

"My coach told me that he knew I would make it big and become the number one player. He would tell me this even when I had not started playing for Hyderabad yet. Many people also went against me and told things to my coach but he never listened to anyone and worked a lot on me," Tilak said.

"There were times when I even fell at people's feet asking for just one opportunity to play. That made me a hard person. People say I do well under pressure but I have seen such things that make me hard and all this feels like nothing," he added.

"I have also done a lot for my coach and would keep doing that for the rest of my life," he noted.

Recently, Tilak had a fine Asia Cup campaign for India, emerging as the team's second-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71.00, strike rate of over 131.

He will be seen in action during the T20I leg of India's Australia tour from October 29 onwards.

Tilak's journey from a young boy inspired by India's 2011 World Cup triumph to a national star reflects the grit and hunger that define Indian cricket's new generation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
