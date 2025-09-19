THIS star cricketer's father passed away in middle of match, video of Sanath Jayasuriya revealing tragic news goes viral during Asia Cup 2025 match vs Afghanistan

Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage, 22, received devastating news after the Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Read here to know details.

During the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, a heartbreaking event unfolded on Thursday night. Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage received the devastating news of his father's passing during their Group B match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Following Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, which secured their spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, former Sri Lanka captain and current head coach Sanath Jayasuriya informed Dunith Wellalage about his father's death. A video capturing Jayasuriya delivering the news to Dunith, who appeared visibly stunned, quickly circulated on social media.

WATCH: Sri Lankan coach sharing news of death of Dunith Wellalage’s father

The moment when Sri Lanka’s coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Team manager informed Dunith Wellallage about the demise of his father right after the match. Dunith’s father passed away due to a sudden heart attack. He was 54.

video credits- Dhanushka pic.twitter.com/P01nFFWlVW — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2025

Wellalage, 22, learnt of his father's demise following the match, which SL won by six wickets to advance tothe Super Four stage undefeated. Soon after the conclusion of the match, he left for home, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Russell Arnold shared the news about death of Dunith Wellalage’s father on air

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russell Arnold shared the news about death of Dunith Wellalage’s father on air on Sony Sports Network on Thursday night. “Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away just a while ago. He played a bit of cricket too. You know how big our school cricket scene is. He captained Prince of Wales College when I captained my school, St Peter’s,” former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said while commentating on Sony Sports Network.

“Quite sad to hear that. The news was broken to Dunith just a while ago. And our condolences to the family. The celebrations will be muted. The team is a tight place, the dressing room. Hopefully, this bonds them and helps them go on and do well in the Super 4 stage,” Arnold added.

Wellalage's performance during match vs Afghanistan

Wellalage did not have a fine match with the ball, picking up 1/49 in four overs and conceding five sixes by Mohammed Nabi and 32 runs in total during his final over.

This casts doubts over his further participation in the tournament, with SL set to play Bangladesh on September 20, Pakistan on September 23, and against India on September 26.

This fixture was his fifth T20I and first in the tournament. He has played 31 ODIs, with two five-wicket hauls against India, one during the 2023 Asia Cup, the ODI edition. He claimed 10 wickets in that tournament, joint-second-best, at an average of 17.90.

He has 39 wickets in ODIs, seven in T20Is and has played some crucial knocks with the bat in ODIs, with 386 runs in 24 innings at an average of 20.31 and a fifty.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lank vs Afghanistan

After Afghanistan chose to bat first, Thusara's (4/18) powerplay exploits left Afghans reeling at 40/3. Despite supporting roles from Ibrahim Zadran (24 in 27 balls, with a six) and skipper Rashid Khan (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six), Afghanistan struggled at 114/7 in 17.1 overs. It was a rampaging assault from an experienced Mohammed Nabi (60* in 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes), five sixes in the final over against Dunith Wellalage, which powered Afghanistan to 169/7 in their 20 overs.